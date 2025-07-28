Family Fun Day Extravaganza
Get ready, Burton Latimer – the ultimate end-of-summer bash is coming your way! Join us at the KTFC grounds for a spectacular Family Funday jam-packed with fun, food, and fabulous prizes – all in support of an incredible cause.
What’s On?
This isn’t your average funfair – we’re going BIG! Expect:
- 🍔 BBQ & Food Stalls Galore – Wet fries, sweet treats, ice cream, strawberries & chocolate, and more!
- 🏰 Inflatables Paradise – Giant Bouncy Castle, MASSIVE Inflatable Slide, and the epic Inflatable Maze (Thanks to BB’s Bouncy Castle Hire & Funhouse Maze!)
- 🎯 Nerf Wars Challenge – Bring your battle face!
- 🐶 Dog Show – Is your pup a star? Enter on the day by 12PM or pick up a form from Taylor & King Dry Cleaners.
- 🎨 Kids’ Corner – Face Painting, Hook-a-Duck, Lucky Dip, and 20+ local Craft Stalls.
- 🍬 Sweets, Slush & Coffee Vans – Thanks to our awesome sponsors: The Food Barn, Slush Barn, Coffee Barn, and The Sugar Barn.
💥 RAFFLE BONANZA!
Get your hands on unmissable prizes including:
- 🎟️ A Bistro Live table for 6 with a 3-course meal
- 🎫 Bletchley Park Family Tickets
- 💎 Gorgeous earrings from Claro Jewels
- 🎁 Vouchers & Gifts from: Farm Foods, Greggs, Mia Cosmetics, The Galleria, Toby Carvery, Bosworth’s, M&S, Clarins, Tesco, Asda, L’Occitane, Weetabix, and MANY more!
🎟️ Raffle tickets available on the day – or follow us on Facebook to get yours early!
💙 All proceeds go towards registering a NEW charity supporting victims of domestic abuse. Want to learn more or get involved? Email: [email protected] (All enquiries are kept strictly confidential.)
Let’s come together for an unforgettable day full of laughter, love, and community spirit. Let’s make it BIG. Let’s make it ANNUAL. Let’s make a DIFFERENCE.
📅 Don’t forget: Saturday 31st August, KTFC Grounds – See you there!