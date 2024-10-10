Family favourite: Tom Fletcher's 'There's a Monster In Your Show' at The Core Corby from 25 October

By katherine kilgour
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:10 BST
There's a Monster in Your Show and he can't wait to meet you!

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations, based on the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?' series, is coming to Corby this Autumn. The must-see family musical theatre show will play at The Core from 25-27 October.

There's a Monster In Your Show has now been seen by over 25,000 youngsters and their families, having recently completed its second tour and a summer season at the famous Riverside Studios in London. Mother & Baby Magazine called it 'The perfect toddler theatre show'.

A high-energy 50-minute adventure, the production features original music written by Tom Fletcher and Barrie Bignold. Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that's packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.

Tom Fletcher and MonsterTom Fletcher and Monster
Tom Fletcher said, “It’s been an amazing experience to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book,' come to life on stage and to meet the characters that I invented in my head! And it’s been incredible to be a part of developing the show and combining my love of writing books and stories with writing some of the songs for the production. When we began this journey at the beginning of 2023, I couldn’t have dreamed that we’d have toured the country for nearly a year, had a residency in London and be heading out on a third national tour this autumn! It’s testimony to the extraordinary puppeteers and the gorgeous puppets.

'There's a Monster In Your Show’ is the perfect first theatre trip for young families. Going to the theatre with kids can be stressful but this is a totally interactive show where children are actively encouraged to shout, sing, clap and dance!”

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage.

Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

The Cast of There's a Monster in Your ShowThe Cast of There's a Monster in Your Show
The production is presented by MEI Theatrical, the team who have brought some of the world’s best-loved family brands to the stage including Twirlywoos Live, Sarah & Duck and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.

