News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Explore the new woodland wellbeing trail at Fineshade Wood to reconnect with nature

Forestry England is inviting visitors to Fineshade Wood to take a mindful walk through the woodland this autumn to take care of their physical and mental health with a new Forestry England wellbeing trail.
By Laura HowardContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The self-led trail winds through the trees, encouraging visitors to pause, unplug and mindfully reconnect with nature as they walk.

The sensitively designed trail has themed panels winding through the trees inviting visitors to slow down, notice and absorb the beautiful woodland landscape as they walk. With scientific evidence showing positive effects on physical and mental health of being amongst trees, Forestry England’s trail encourages everyone to take time to relax and experience the restorative benefits of the forest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A forest wellbeing journal accompanies the trail, enhancing visitors’ wellbeing experience. Beautifully designed, with space for individual reflections, the journal offers ideas for mindful activities to try out in the forest and at home. Visitors can get a copy at the Fineshade Wood visitor centre or download it from the Forestry England website before a visit.

The Forestry England wellbeing journal in front of a trail signThe Forestry England wellbeing journal in front of a trail sign
The Forestry England wellbeing journal in front of a trail sign
Most Popular

Simon Fowler, Forest Centre Manager for Fineshade Wood, says

“We’re delighted to offer this wellbeing experience to our visitors. As autumn’s colours begin to show, it’s the perfect season for a mindful walk. We know how much benefit people feel taking time for themselves to relax and experience the restorative effects of the forest.

“The wellbeing journal is a wonderful way to continue noticing with all our senses the incredible sights, sounds and restful benefits that nature offers us. We look forward to welcoming people to visit the trail. Each season will offer a new perspective on the wonderful landscape here at Fineshade Wood.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fineshade Wood is one of 18 wellbeing trails Forestry England now has in place across the country, giving visitors a chance to restore and enjoy a mindful walk to connect with the beautiful woodland landscape.

Two people walking in a Forestry England woodlandTwo people walking in a Forestry England woodland
Two people walking in a Forestry England woodland

As well as the physical wellbeing trail, Forestry England has created a hub of virtual forest experiences, allowing people to enjoy the peace or tranquillity of the forest whenever they need to - www.forestryengland.uk/wellbeing.

Related topics:Forestry England