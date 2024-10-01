Explore Northampton’s creative scene at the Book Extravaganza
Meet the Authors
Neil J Hart, a multi-award-winning author of YA fantasy and horror, will be introducing readers to his thrilling book The Last Scarecrow. This post-apocalyptic adventure, described as a blend of Return to Oz and The Nightmare Before Christmas, follows a brave girl and a scarecrow on a dangerous quest. Hart’s latest work, Sadie Madison and the Boy in the Crimson Scarf, is set to release this December, making his appearance a highly anticipated one.
Alison Kershaw, known for her gripping supernatural thrillers and crime mysteries, will also be attending. Her Mancunian Tales series plunges readers into the gritty world of Manchester’s underworld, while her Beyond series explores hidden supernatural realms. Kershaw’s work is fast gaining attention, including interest from filmmakers keen to bring her stories to the screen.
For those interested in the historical side of Northampton, Richard Blacklee will be on hand with his detailed research into the infamous Culworth Gang and the town’s endangered historic buildings. Blacklee’s work shines a light on Northampton’s past, offering a captivating read for local history buffs.
Unique Craft & Vintage Stalls
In addition to the authors, the event will feature a range of local traders offering handmade and unique creations. The Craft Fantastic, run by Northampton-based maker Jenni, will present a selection of handmade journals, bookmarks, and stationery, all crafted from reclaimed leather. Jenni’s sustainable and artistic approach ensures that every item is one of a kind.
For lovers of vintage charm, Once Upon A Time will offer antique and vintage book-related gifts and collectibles, perfect for bibliophiles looking for something special. From rare finds to whimsical treasures, their stall promises a nostalgic trip through literary history.
Made by Maddocks will showcase a fun range of greeting cards, bookmarks, and keyrings, all featuring quirky illustrations and humorous designs. From pop culture references to light-hearted humor, these items are ideal for those who enjoy playful, creative gift options.
A Free Day Out for All
With its exciting mix of local authors and creative traders, the Northampton Book Extravaganza offers something for everyone. Whether you’re passionate about books, looking for unique handmade items, or simply seeking a fun day out, this event is the perfect opportunity to support local talent.
Best of all, the event is FREE to attend! Mark your calendars for Saturday, 5th October, and join us at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery for a celebration of literature, creativity, and community.
