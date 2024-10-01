Explore Northampton’s creative scene at the Book Extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, 5th October, the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery will host the highly anticipated Northampton Book Extravaganza, an exciting event celebrating local authors, artisans, and traders. This free-to-attend gathering will showcase Northampton’s creative spirit, with a diverse range of stalls offering everything from handcrafted goods to rare book collections. Event organizer Dexter O'Neill is thrilled to bring the event back to the heart of the community. "We’ve brought together an amazing mix of local authors and traders this year. It’s not just a day for book lovers, but for anyone who appreciates creativity, craftsmanship, and unique stories."

Meet the Authors

Neil J Hart, a multi-award-winning author of YA fantasy and horror, will be introducing readers to his thrilling book The Last Scarecrow. This post-apocalyptic adventure, described as a blend of Return to Oz and The Nightmare Before Christmas, follows a brave girl and a scarecrow on a dangerous quest. Hart’s latest work, Sadie Madison and the Boy in the Crimson Scarf, is set to release this December, making his appearance a highly anticipated one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Kershaw, known for her gripping supernatural thrillers and crime mysteries, will also be attending. Her Mancunian Tales series plunges readers into the gritty world of Manchester’s underworld, while her Beyond series explores hidden supernatural realms. Kershaw’s work is fast gaining attention, including interest from filmmakers keen to bring her stories to the screen.

Indie Authors come to Northampton this Saturday.

For those interested in the historical side of Northampton, Richard Blacklee will be on hand with his detailed research into the infamous Culworth Gang and the town’s endangered historic buildings. Blacklee’s work shines a light on Northampton’s past, offering a captivating read for local history buffs.

Unique Craft & Vintage Stalls

In addition to the authors, the event will feature a range of local traders offering handmade and unique creations. The Craft Fantastic, run by Northampton-based maker Jenni, will present a selection of handmade journals, bookmarks, and stationery, all crafted from reclaimed leather. Jenni’s sustainable and artistic approach ensures that every item is one of a kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For lovers of vintage charm, Once Upon A Time will offer antique and vintage book-related gifts and collectibles, perfect for bibliophiles looking for something special. From rare finds to whimsical treasures, their stall promises a nostalgic trip through literary history.

Books for everyone! Author Maaya Brooker joins us this Saturday.

Made by Maddocks will showcase a fun range of greeting cards, bookmarks, and keyrings, all featuring quirky illustrations and humorous designs. From pop culture references to light-hearted humor, these items are ideal for those who enjoy playful, creative gift options.

A Free Day Out for All

With its exciting mix of local authors and creative traders, the Northampton Book Extravaganza offers something for everyone. Whether you’re passionate about books, looking for unique handmade items, or simply seeking a fun day out, this event is the perfect opportunity to support local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best of all, the event is FREE to attend! Mark your calendars for Saturday, 5th October, and join us at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery for a celebration of literature, creativity, and community.