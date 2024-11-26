Experience Formula 1® like never before with Silverstone

Christmas is approaching at the pace of a finely tuned Formula 1® podium finisher, but you can still grab a gift that will delight the petrolhead in your life: a Formula 1® British Grand Prix hospitality package at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from 4-6 July 2025, the Formula 1® British Grand Prix is one of the nation’s most prestigious annual sporting events, and Silverstone is renowned for its electric atmosphere and high-speed racing. There is a range of spectacular hospitality packages available to book now, across six categories from social to exclusive, family fun to lavish. Prices start from £330 pp + VAT with every hospitality product provides magnificent track views and delicious dining.

With the very best hospitality and views all on the inside track, give your loved ones an unforgettable motorsport experience at the 2024 Formula 1® British Grand Prix. From £330pp + VAT, this incredible present includes a novelty access pass and branded lanyard contained in a gorgeous gift box for under the tree, making this the perfect Christmas gift for all adrenaline lovers to unwrap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those after the ultimate VIP experience, top-tier packages (including the prestigious Fusion Lounge) offer live entertainment, drinks and dining, guest speakers, shuttle services within the inner track, and reserved parking*. Packages at the more affordable end (under £500 pp +VAT) include Legends Club with a casual hospitality environment and amazing views of Brooklands, Ignition Club situated with views of 6 corners and for those who prefer al-fresco experiences, Trackside takes in the whole of Copse corner.

For more information about hospitality packages at the Formula 1® British Grand Prix 2024, please visit www.hospitality.silverstone.co.uk