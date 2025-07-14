Exhibition showcases schools' artwork

Northants based artist Jonathan Reynolds has been working with local schools for the last 10 weeks to create new artwork based on their experiences living with autism and learning disabilities.

The exhibition, "Who You Are In Your Mask", runs at The Yards in Kettering for a week 23-29 July.

Jonathan who is also autistic co-created the project with his sister Emma. Hesaid: “The idea for this project, was for those with additional needs, at all levels to share their expression and how they want to be seen every day. That they are not just one big group, but individuals with their own ideas.

"Working with the four schools so far, I have really enjoyed seeing them come out of their shells and be creative. Beauty, anxiety, anger, it is all there in this work.”

Poster illustration for 'Who You Are In Your Mask'

At the weekend there will be drop-in workshops suitable for all ages. The Irregular Arts Hub will be supporting, and you can make a mini mask of your own which can be a fridge magnet, brooch or tiny work of art! The Lawyer & The Nurse community cafe are hosting the main exhibition where you can also get a cup of tea and explore their sensory room.

EXHIBITION Thu 24 - Tue 29 July 2025, 10-4pm

FREE Mini Mask Workshops 12-2pm, Sat 26 & Sun 27th July