Exhibition by local artist, Claire Pascall

Claire at a recent exhibition with two of her paintings

Local artist, Claire Pascall was thrilled to have taken part in Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year as a wildcard at the Hampton Court Palace heat, shown on TV earlier this year. She has an exhibition of her artwork showcasing her entries for the Landscape competition and the painting created on the day, together with many other examples of her work.

Claire's exhibition takes place on Saturday 15th and 22nd March at 151a London Road, Kettering NN15 6NQ between 10am and 3pm, where you can browse her work and chat to her about art and her Sky Landscape experience over a cup of tea.

Paintings, cards and prints are available to buy with all budgets catered for.

Free entry.

For more details, please visit Claire's website at www.clairepascall.co.uk