Exciting New Midwife Led Pregnancy and Wellbeing Centre Open In Kettering

We would like to invite you to the official launch of our new pregnancy and wellbeing centre that is now open. Our official launch date is 17th September 2023 between 10am-2pm and is open to everyone to come and explore our new centre.
By Katie LongdonContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read

We are excited to welcome you to The Midwives Circle and Wellness Centre in Kettering, Northamptonshire. Where people can experience a variety of services to enhance their health and wellbeing in all stages of life.

We are four registered and passionate midwives, who specialise in specific practices. Services which value and understand the importance of the pregnancy journey and the experiences that can occur during this period of life.

We want to create a safe space for the community to share the experience of pregnancy and life-long stages together, to create memories and empower their health and wellbeing choices.

The Midwives Circle and Wellness Centre Ltd LogoThe Midwives Circle and Wellness Centre Ltd Logo
The Midwives Circle and Wellness Centre Ltd Logo
We support all women and their families from fertility, to pregnancy and beyond. Our services include a wide range of complementary therapies from fertility, pregnancy, education sessions, menopause and general health and wellbeing all under one roof.

We offer educational services and groups for the preparation for birth and for when baby arrives.

We also offer links to many other private services for pregnancy and general health and wellbeing for all the family. If you are interested in our services, please visit our website at www.midwivescircleandwellness.co.uk.

Our official launch opening date is the 17th of September from 10am-2pm. Everyone is welcome. We are very excited to meet you. We would love for you to cover our story and help spread the word about this amazing new centre in the Northamptonshire area.

Location: Unit 14, Brooklands Court, Venture Park, Kettering, NN15 6FD.

Directors: Anne Palmer, Katie Longdon, Katy Walding and Natalie Clayton.

Related topics:KetteringNorthamptonshire