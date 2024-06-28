Everything you need to know about Family Arts Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Made With Many's Family Arts Festival in Corby starts this Sunday 30th June and ends on Sunday 6th July with an arts extravaganza at Pen Green Centre!

The festival kicks off on Sunday 30th June with Box Clever from 2pm - 4pm and you'll even be home in plenty of time to watch the football! In this session you can get ambitious with crafting cardboard creations at Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre, supported by volunteers from the KHL Community Workshop.

On Monday 1st July from 9.30am to 11am you can bring your little ones to Artsters at Arran Community Centre to explore paint, sensory resources, mark-making materials and more - all you need to bring is your imagination and some clothes that you don't mind getting messy.

There are 3 magical performances of The Hare and The Moon at Corby Library on Tuesday 2nd July at 10am, 11am and 1pm. As well as enjoying a puppetry performance set in a vintage suitcase, you'll also have the opportunity to craft a beautiful paper lantern to take home.

ARCADE Mini by Casson and Friends

The morning of Thursday 4th July sees a Disco Ducks takeover of The Core at Corby Cube's regular Little Ducks session complete with sparkling glitterball. And after school at 4pm you can get stuck into family den building at Tiny TeePee Adventures in The Grampian Club, which is ideal for children up to age 6, but older siblings are more than welcome to get involved too.

Special guest storyteller Helen Crevel will visit Corby Library's regular Story Time drop-in session on Friday 5th July from 10.30am - 11.30am to delight families with wonderful tales and fantastic characters.

The week ends on Saturday 6th July with a fantastic Festival Fun Day at Pen Green Centre, an arts extravaganza for the whole family to enjoy.

There are loads of making activities such as Artsters who make another appearance on the Saturday, alongside At the Seaside Messy Play or Make Your Own Sock Puppet. You'll also have the chance to try your hand at monoprinting, prop making and then posing with your prop in the festival photobooth.

Artsters

Move, Sway and Swirl promises a blend of movement, music, and storytelling that's perfect for families and the whole family will enjoy chasing the bubbles around in the Giant Bubble Activity.

Storyteller Mike Payton will be telling stories he has discovered while visiting nurseries across Corby, including Squirrels Day Nursery, Kingswood Children's Centre & Pen Green Centre.

Installations also feature, such as The Glasshouse, an interactive and accessible wonder, as well as Cub, where you can climb inside a den for an exciting story.

Go on an intergalactic, musical adventure full of space snails, snow balls and moon cheese sandwiches with Earth Calling Bear-stronaut or even become part of a computer game in ARCADE Mini.

The Giant Bubble Activity

Bring along a picnic to enjoy in the garden and get those get those holiday vibes going at Pen Green's beach where you can even enjoy playing in the giant sandpit and chilling out with an ice cream.

Tickets for families from Made With Many's funded areas of Corby and Wellingborough are free, with an option to make a donation (suggested £2 per person) and families from outside these areas can attend the Family Fun Day for £5 per person for a whole day of activity.

A Programme for the day of the Festival Fun Day, an Access Guide and a festival 'frequently asked questions' guide has been produced to help families Plan Your Day, as well as to help you know what to expect in advance.

