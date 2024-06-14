Ever wanted to run the iconic London Marathon?

By Laura RichardsContributor
Published 14th Jun 2024, 16:22 BST
Do you or anyone you know want to take on the epic challenge of running the iconic London Marathon in April 2025? Come and join our team and raise much needed funds for a local brain injury charity!

We are Headway East Northants - a dynamic and motivated Northamptonshire charity that delivers specialist support and services to survivors of acquired brain injury, and to their families and carers.

We provide fulfilling, purposeful activities through our timetables Activity Centre, supporting our clients' lives by addressing the cognitive, emotional, behavioural and physical consequences resulting from an individual's brain injury.

Empowering our clients to relearn lost skills and enriching social inclusion and emotional wellbeing.

Apply to run the 2025 TCS London Marathon

Our Marathon runners are vital to sustaining our pivotal services and we never treat anyone as another number on a list.

We want to engage at every step of the way with every runner who chooses us, from the moment they get in touch to the moment they cross the finish line at The Mall!

For more information, please contact Laura on: [email protected]

