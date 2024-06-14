Ever wanted to run the iconic London Marathon?
We are Headway East Northants - a dynamic and motivated Northamptonshire charity that delivers specialist support and services to survivors of acquired brain injury, and to their families and carers.
We provide fulfilling, purposeful activities through our timetables Activity Centre, supporting our clients' lives by addressing the cognitive, emotional, behavioural and physical consequences resulting from an individual's brain injury.
Empowering our clients to relearn lost skills and enriching social inclusion and emotional wellbeing.
Our Marathon runners are vital to sustaining our pivotal services and we never treat anyone as another number on a list.
We want to engage at every step of the way with every runner who chooses us, from the moment they get in touch to the moment they cross the finish line at The Mall!
For more information, please contact Laura on: [email protected]
