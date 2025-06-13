Escapade Silverstone offers unforgettable Father's Day Experience
On Sunday, June 16, 2025, Escapade Silverstone's restaurant, The Gallery, will host an exclusive Father's Day event. The evening kicks off at 5:00 PM with arrivals, followed by a captivating Q&A session at 6:00 PM with motorsport legend and BBC Formula 1 presenter, Jennie Gow. Known for her trailblazing work in motorsport broadcasting for over 20 years and her appearances on Netflix's Drive to Survive, Gow will share insights and stories from the world of Formula 1.
Following the Q&A, guests can settle in to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on the big screen, starting at 7:00 PM. The evening promises sundowners on the roof deck, mingling, and canapés, all within the stunning trackside setting of Escapade Silverstone.
"We're thrilled to offer a truly unique Father's Day experience that combines the thrill of Formula 1 with exceptional dining," says a spokesperson for Escapade Silverstone. "It's the perfect opportunity for families to celebrate Dad in a memorable way, surrounded by the excitement of motorsport and the expertise of Jennie Gow."
Tickets for this exclusive event are £25 per person and include a welcome drink and canapés. Dining bookings are highly recommended for Father's Day Sunday Lunch and Dinner at The Gallery to complete the experience.
Book your tickets at https://escapade.silverstone.co.uk/fathers-day-event