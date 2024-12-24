Enjoy magical moments – old and new - this winter break at Vue Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Iconic characters and magical moments are heading to Vue in Northampton this Christmas break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iconic characters and magical moments are heading to Vue in Northampton this Christmas break - offering ample opportunity to spend quality time with the family before the year draws to an end.

Returning to the Pridelands this December, Mufasa: The Lion King comes roaring onto the big screen (20 December) just in time for the holidays. This live action Disney prequel welcomes back Simba and the gang, who are learning the untold tale of how Mufasa became the beloved ruler of the animal kingdom. With songs by musical maestro Lin Manuel Miranda, expect a delightful and gripping story full of animal antics and family fun. Also spin-dashing back onto the big screen this winter is Sonic the Hedgehog, who is back for his fastest and most daring adventure yet. Teaming up with his pals Tails and Knuckles, as well as human bestie Tom, Sonic must face a new threat Shadow – a hedgehog who threatens the world with his mysterious powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a roster of returning names, including Jim Carrey as Dr Eggman, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is bound to take the iconic video game hero to new heights when it speeds onto screens from 21 December.

The whole family can catch the latest releases this Christmas half term at Vue

As well as Mufasa and Sonic, film fans of all ages will be spoilt for choice this Christmas at Vue, with recent family hits Wicked, Moana 2 and Paddington in Peru all screening over the festive season.

Meanwhile, some festive family favourites are also set to return to the big screen over the winter break, including classics such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Elf and The Muppets Christmas Carol.

Scott Norgate, General Manager at Vue in Northampton, said: “We’ve got a great selection of family films showing at Vue over the festive period, offering the chance to enjoy some quality family time as schools close for Christmas and New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With screenings from just £5.99, the big screen experience at Vue is the perfect treat during the winter break. Even better, our Vue Mighty Mornings at 10am, will continue to show the latest kids’ films from just £2.49 a ticket if purchased online and £3.49 in venue. Parents and children can come along, immerse themselves in great stories and switch off.’

Tickets, along with more information on Big Shorts and Mighty Mornings, are available at www.myvue.com/family