Enjoy breakfast with Santa at Cherry Lane

Join Cherry Lane Poddington for a delicious breakfast with Santa and his elves! Families will be looked after by the elves and enjoy a fun-filled morning including balloon modelling and magic, and party dances as they countdown to meet Santa! All children will meet Santa, receive a special gift from him, and enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast!

Laura Chapman, events manager at Cherry Lane Garden Centre, said: “We can't wait to kick off our Christmas celebrations - it’s going to be a truly magical Christmas at Cherry Lane this year. Our Santa breakfast experiences are always really popular and Santa will be there to meet all the children and give them a gift. There are plenty of Christmas gifts and festive bargains to be had in-store too!

Book online for the Santa special events at www.cherry-lane.co.uk. Tickets cost £13.99 per child which includes breakfast, entertainment and a special gift; adult tickets are £9.99 and include breakfast.