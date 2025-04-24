Empowering Mothers- Women’s wellness evening launches in Kettering this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand new Women’s Wellness Evening is launching at Glendon Lodge Farm in Kettering, inviting mothers of all ages to come together for an evening of expert guidance, gentle nourishment, and holistic healing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This inaugural event, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM, is designed to support women on their postnatal journey—whether they’ve just welcomed their first child or their youngest is well into their teens.

The event features a curated lineup of Northamptonshire’s leading healthcare and holistic practitioners, each offering their expertise on women's physical, emotional, and mental well-being after childbirth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with professionals across a range of disciplines, including:

A brand new Women’s Wellness Evening is launching at Glendon Lodge Farm in Kettering.

Ellie Newman, New Health Physio – Women’s Health Physiotherapist specialising in pre/postnatal assessments and Pilates (@newhealthphysio)

Gemma Suppo, Tots to Teens Physio – Paediatric Physiotherapist supporting children from birth to 18 (@tots_to_teens_physio)

Jane Singleton, Jane Singleton Wellbeing – Reflexologist with a focus on fertility and hormonal health (@jane_singleton_wellbeing)

Tiffany Upton-Stanley, Empowered Health – Clinical Nurse offering extensive blood testing and wellness screening (@empoweredhealthnn)

Rhonda Hales, Mindful Beginnings – Midwife, hypnobirthing instructor, and trauma specialist, closing the evening with a mindfulness session (@mind_fulbeginnings)

Chloe Candela, Tarot With Clo – Holistic practitioner offering Reiki, massage, and intuitive card readings (@tarotwithclo)

The evening will also be beautifully complemented by nourishing food and refreshments provided by Motherly Nourished, specialists in postpartum nutrition. Dinner, sweet treats, and drinks are all included in the £25 ticket price.

“We created this event to hold space for women who are navigating life after childbirth—no matter how long ago that journey began,” say the organisers. “We hope that every guest leaves feeling seen, supported, and deeply cared for.”

Spaces are limited.

Our hope is that every guest leaves feeling seen, supported, and deeply cared for.

To reserve your spot or learn more, visit https://new-health-physio.uk2.cliniko.com/bookings?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAael012rgSMW5XWnFqduwjljciYcAJhDcsjK2PUtqs28lyQu4MgoA8SnW3nSvA_aem_nVbpAsUwG7JrhMqxdkuulg#service or email Ellie on: [email protected]