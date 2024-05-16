Emmanuel Sonubi's tour coming to Northampton this May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The brilliant two-time Edinburgh award nominee, recent Live At The Apollo headliner and Have I Got News For You pannelist, Emmanuel Sonubi brings critically acclaimed show 'Curriculum Vitae' on tour. Coming to 'Royal and Derngate' on the 29th May - Don't miss out!! GET YOUR TICKETS BELOW!

This brand-new show takes us through a hilarious and heartfelt story that explores all the jobs that Emmanuel has had before becoming a comedian and how those experiences helped shape his comedic voice. Recently seen headlining Live At The Apollo for the first time, Have I Got News For You, QI, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Apprentice 'You're Fired' and headlined Live at the Apollo. Emmanuel’s 2022 show Emancipated sold out and was a Fringe smash-hit, and this is already shaping up to be a show not to miss.

This show takes the audience on a hilarious and sometimes poignant journey through a variety of jobs and industries many of which, he was wildly unqualified to do. From working in IT to the doors of London's nightlife, all this while building up an impressive list of Musical Theatre credit.

London based Emmanuel Sonubi's career in Comedy started only a few years ago and quickly grew from strength to strength earning himself a reputation as "one to watch out for". A regular favourite on the live comedy circuit, he has become one of the most sought after acts working today. Emmanuel’s credits continue to grow as does his popularity with audiences around the world.

Emmanuel's tour poster

"The bloke has got funny bones" – Romesh Ranganathan

“Side-splittingly funny. Roaring laughs” – Independent

“Big laughs, engaging tales, you’re seduced by the easy authority of his storytelling” – The Guardian