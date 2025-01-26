Elvis night in Kettering

Live Shot

A little less conversation, a little more action... and a lot more Elvis! The music of Elvis Presley is alive! As Kettering band 'Rockin'em' team up with international singer 'Colin Paul' from Manchester to form a special show dedicated to the King of Rock'N'Roll himself Elvis Presley which comes to Kettering on Sunday 2nd February at The Rockin' Lounge.

Don’t miss the Memories of Memphis show as Colin Paul and Rockin'em take the stage to honour the King himself. From his SUN Records hits to his final tracks, this is the ultimate Elvis experience—no time machine needed!

Colin Paul has graced stages worldwide and performed at the ‘Graceland’ Pool Party many times, as well as meeting and performing with members who performed with Elvis himself as well as knowing and working with Elvis's family.

Colin is joined by Kettering band, Rockin’em, who have performed at some of the biggest and most prestigious festivals across the UK and Europe as well as appearing on BBC Radio, appearing on TV and releasing numerous successful albums gaining worldwide followers.

Rockin'em (Kettering trio)

There are NO outfits or costumes in this show, but it is a collaboration of musicians performing the songs they love, paying tribute to the King of Rock'N'Roll.

This special event will be held at The Rockin' Lounge which hosts 50's style events every month which is located at Kettering Athletic WMC, Rockingham Road, Kettering, NN16 9AE

Tickets are on sale now! £12 in advance or £14 on the door.

Doors open 4:30pm and Live music begins at 5:45pm, tickets are almost sold out, so don't miss out!

Get your tickets from: https://therockinlounge.square.site/product/memoriesofmemphis/20