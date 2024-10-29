Ed Byrne brings British Comedy Guide's 'Best Comedy Show of 2023' to Northampton

By Bex Colwell
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2024, 09:25 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 10:10 BST
Ed Byrne in his most personal show.placeholder image
Ed Byrne in his most personal show.
The TV favourite brings his most personal show to date to the Royal & Derngate on Saturday 9th November.

From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Come and join one of our leading laugh specialists as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.

With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, and Live At The Apollo. With legions of fans both in the UK and abroad, Ed remains the observational stand-up to see.

For tickets, please visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/ed-byrne-24/

Related topics:NorthamptonAlan Davies
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice