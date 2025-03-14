Eco-textile installation brings art and sound to life in Northamptonshire

Exhibition poster

Northamptonshire 15-16th March 2025 – An eco-textile installation, Rooted Within, is set to open at Cottesbrooke Church from 15-16th March 2025 offering visitors an immersive journey through art, sound, and sustainability.

At the core of the Rooted Within installation lies a mesmerising spiral of large-scale textile panels, each infused with natural pigments extracted from UK-native plants like nettle, woad, elder, oak, and blackberry. These meticulously crafted pieces delve into themes of ecological awareness, plant-based dye traditions, and humanity’s deep connection to nature, seamlessly merging materiality with environmental consciousness.

Enhancing the experience, sound artist Samuel from Sol Haven has created a meditative soundscape that harmonises with the textiles, offering a layered, multi-sensory journey. Sol Haven’s dedication to nature-based healing and social permaculture aligns perfectly with the exhibition’s emphasis on sustainability and interconnectedness.

Rooted Within invites visitors into a space where colour, texture, and sound converge, sparking contemplation on the delicate and profound relationship between art and the natural world.

15th-16th March 10am-4pm

Cottesbrooke Chruch, Cottesbrooke, NN68PQ