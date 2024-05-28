Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earls Barton Village Festival returns for its 14th year on 1st June with 36 local events in the programme over 15 days

Earls Barton Village Festival has now been happening for 14 years and has grown in that time from a week long event to a fortnight because so many village organisations want to take part. We think the festival contains something for everybody.

We have music events, professional stand up comedy, drama, heritage interest, an Art Exhibition, traditional dancing, free vintage bus rides, a Teddy Bear Trail and many other events put on by ourselves and local organisations such as the pubs, churches, St John Ambulance etc to raise money and awareness of their work.

The overall fortnight is co-ordinated by a small team of local people on a voluntary basis. We try to have not only a wide range of subject matter across the events, but also a range of costs from ticketed events through to low cost or free events, to really make it accessible to all. At the end of the fortnight on the 15th June there will also be the annual village Carnival.

Earls Barton Village Festival

We started 14 years ago with funding from our local Councillors but now the Festival aims to cover its costs each year to cover the expense of printing our programme that we deliver to every house in the village and to pay for venue expenses and professional performances but we don't charge any of the organisations taking part to be in the programme. Additionally each year the Festival Team nominate a charity and will donate some money made at our own events to that. This year the charity is Water Aid the international charity bringing clean drinking water to communities across the world.

So we would love it if as many people as possible come out and enjoy what is on offer throughout the fortnight. Look round the Art Exhibition or take a ride on a 1947 double decker bus for free or come along to an evening of top comedy or to learn how a medieval musician plied his trade. Its all there in the programme and just shows what a wonderful and involved community we have in Earls Barton, which we think is pretty special, and which are keen to share as widely as possible.