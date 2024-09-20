Discover the Northampton Book Extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday 5th October. With free entry, this event promises something special for every book lover.

Book lovers, get ready! The Northampton Book Extravaganza is coming to the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on 5th October 2024. This unique literary event will bring together independent publishers, rising authors, comic creators, and book artisans, offering a dynamic and interactive experience for visitors of all ages. Whether you're a passionate reader, a collector of rare books, or simply someone who loves the world of words, the Northampton Book Extravaganza is not to be missed.

A Literary Showcase Like No Other

The Northampton Book Extravaganza will feature a wide variety of stalls and experiences that celebrate literature in all its forms. Visitors can expect to explore:

Independent Publishers & Bookshops : Discover unique titles from small presses and support local literary ventures.

: Discover unique titles from small presses and support local literary ventures. Fresh Talent, Poets & Authors : Meet up-and-coming writers and delve into their latest works.

: Meet up-and-coming writers and delve into their latest works. Comic Creators & Illustrators : Dive into the world of graphic storytelling and visual art, with creators showcasing their work.

: Dive into the world of graphic storytelling and visual art, with creators showcasing their work. Second-Hand & Antiquarian Book Dealers : Hunt for rare and collectible books that are sure to please any book collector.

: Hunt for rare and collectible books that are sure to please any book collector. Book Crafts, Stationery & Memorabilia: Browse a range of handmade items, vintage prints, bookmarks, and other literary-themed goods.

Whether you’re looking for your next great read, a rare literary find, or a handmade gift, the Northampton Book Extravaganza has something for everyone.

Spotlight on Local Talent: Donna Bond and The Slab Press

One of the highlights of the event is the inclusion of Donna Bond, an award-winning editor and founder of Northampton’s very own The Slab Press. Specializing in quirky and genre-defying books, The Slab Press is the home of fresh and imaginative voices in science fiction, fantasy, and beyond.

Donna, a seasoned editor with a long career working with top publishers like Gollancz and Games Workshop, has made a name for herself in the genre fiction community. Her latest anthology, Laughs in Space, features humorous science-fiction stories, and upcoming collections will explore Solarpunk and Folk Horror themes. Donna’s contribution to Northampton’s literary scene, and her work at The Slab Press, make her a standout at this year’s Book Extravaganza.

Interactive Storytelling with Found Out There Public Typist

Another unique feature of the Northampton Book Extravaganza is the appearance of Found Out There Public Typist. Visitors will be able to witness a truly interactive storytelling experience: simply provide Adam, the typist, with three random words and a character name, and in five minutes, he will type a personalized 400-word story on A5 paper right in front of you. Whether for yourself or as a unique gift, this is an unforgettable way to take home a one-of-a-kind narrative.

A Word from Event Organiser Dexter O’Neill

Dexter O’Neill, publisher and event organiser, shared his excitement about the upcoming event:“The Northampton Book Extravaganza is a celebration of creativity in all its forms. From the written word to visual storytelling, we’re bringing together the best of independent publishers, local talent, and artistic innovation. Having Donna Bond and The Slab Press with their fresh approach to genre fiction, alongside the wonderfully nostalgic and interactive experience of Found Out There Public Typist, truly makes this event special. It’s an exciting chance for the community to connect, be inspired, and support the brilliant work being done right here in Northampton.”

Event Details

Date : Saturday, 5th October 2024

: Saturday, 5th October 2024 Time : 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM

: 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM Location : Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

: Northampton Museum and Art Gallery Admission: Free