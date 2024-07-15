Discover the exciting world of disc golf at Salcey Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Salcey Forest is thrilled to announce the opening of a brand-new disc golf course! Nestled among the trees, the 9 hole course offers a fantastic way to spend time in the forest with friends and family. Come and experience the fun new activity everybody is talking about!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re a seasoned disc golfer or looking to try something new, Salcey Forest’s new course has everything you need for an enjoyable and fun-packed game. It’s the perfect activity for a great day out! Forestry England spokesperson, Demi Langford said:

“Disc golf is more than just a game, it’s a great way to get active and enjoy the outdoors. It’s low impact, improves coordination, and provides an opportunity to explore beautiful forest surroundings. Plus, it’s a social activity that’s perfect for bringing people together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To play, you simply aim and throw frisbee-style discs at fixed targets scattered throughout the forest. Much like traditional golf, the objective is to complete the course with the fewest number of throws. It’s a challenging yet rewarding experience that blends skill, precision, and a touch of adventure.

A child throwing a disc golf disc into a basket

Come celebrate the opening of Salcey Forest’s new disc golf course. Bring your friends and family, pick up your discs from the welcome point and experience the fun of disc golf. We can’t wait to see you out on the course! For more information, visit Disc Golf at Salcey Forest | Forestry England