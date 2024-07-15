Discover the exciting world of disc golf at Salcey Forest

By Laura Howard
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Salcey Forest is thrilled to announce the opening of a brand-new disc golf course! Nestled among the trees, the 9 hole course offers a fantastic way to spend time in the forest with friends and family. Come and experience the fun new activity everybody is talking about!

Whether you’re a seasoned disc golfer or looking to try something new, Salcey Forest’s new course has everything you need for an enjoyable and fun-packed game. It’s the perfect activity for a great day out! Forestry England spokesperson, Demi Langford said:

“Disc golf is more than just a game, it’s a great way to get active and enjoy the outdoors. It’s low impact, improves coordination, and provides an opportunity to explore beautiful forest surroundings. Plus, it’s a social activity that’s perfect for bringing people together.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To play, you simply aim and throw frisbee-style discs at fixed targets scattered throughout the forest. Much like traditional golf, the objective is to complete the course with the fewest number of throws. It’s a challenging yet rewarding experience that blends skill, precision, and a touch of adventure.

A child throwing a disc golf disc into a basketA child throwing a disc golf disc into a basket
A child throwing a disc golf disc into a basket

Come celebrate the opening of Salcey Forest’s new disc golf course. Bring your friends and family, pick up your discs from the welcome point and experience the fun of disc golf. We can’t wait to see you out on the course! For more information, visit Disc Golf at Salcey Forest | Forestry England

Related topics:Forestry England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice