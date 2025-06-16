Discover the Art on Your Doorstep – Northants & Rutland Open Studios returns this September

Milly Stokes on her farm in Old

This September, Northants & Rutland Open Studios 2025 invites you to step inside the creative spaces of over 300 artists across the two counties. From cosy garden studios to vibrant pop-up exhibitions, the region’s biggest visual arts festival is back - bigger, brighter, and more welcoming than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running throughout the month of September, this inclusive, county-wide celebration of art offers a unique opportunity to meet artists, explore their working environments, and discover a wide variety of original work, including painting, printmaking, ceramics, textiles, sculpture, and mixed media.

Whether you're a passionate collector, a curious browser, or simply looking for a memorable day out, there’s something for everyone. Proudly sponsored by Lamport Hall and The George Cadbury Trust, the event spans all corners of Northamptonshire and Rutland, with artists opening their studios to the public and exhibitions popping up in everything from barns and churches to cafes and community halls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the festival is the Central Exhibition at Lamport Hall, running from 6th September – 4th October (Weds–Sun, 10am–4pm). This curated show offers a taster of the artists taking part and is the perfect place to begin your journey, helping visitors plan their studio visits and discover new favourites.

Arty Bites poster - our late night opening event

Festival organiser Katie Boyce said: “Northants & Rutland Open Studios is all about connecting people with creativity in their own communities. You don’t need to be an art expert - just bring your curiosity and a love for discovering something new.”

A full-colour printed brochure and interactive online map are available to help you navigate the festival from July onwards, with clear listings of artists, venues, and opening times.

Join us this September and celebrate the talent, passion, and diversity of our local artistic community.