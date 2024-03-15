Discover Craft celebrates becoming a constituted Community Group by expanding their operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the successful launch of their craft groups in the Hazlewood and Kingswood Estates in Corby, Avondale and Grange Estates in Kettering and The Victoria Estate in Wellingborough they have now formed as a constituted group, with founder Tammy Grigg leading as chairperson. The committee has been formed with clients who have benefitted from the groups activities and are still winning fans in all three towns. They now meet in pubs and cafes to save on costs previously used on venue hire.

They currently meet at; The Raven Hotel, Corby, Mondays 9.30am to 11.30am.

The Hazel Tree Pub, Corby, Mondays 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Clients from the Wellingborough showing off the calendars they created

The Geek Retreat, Kettering, Tuesdays, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

The Cornerstone Church in Corby 2nd and 4th* Wednesdays 9.30am to 11.30am **

*other activities are on other Wednesdays ** a free lunch is available afterwards.

The Cannon Pub, Wellingborough, Wednesdays 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Discover Craft helf their first fayre at Priors Hall Community Centre

The Piper, Kettering, Fridays 9.30am to 11.30am.

In order to further enhance clients' engagement within the community, the committee thought that it would be a good idea to host some social opportunities for their clients. It is hoped that the craft fayres will also encourage budding crafters within their client base to have their own stall and be able to make some money to help fund their craft activities and extend their enjoyment of crafting into clients' home life. There was noted to be a distinct lack of affordable craft fayres for crafters to sell their produce in the local area so the committee hope their endeavour will bridge that gap. The fayres also mean the group can support the community centres who supported the set up of the groups last year by providing the venue with a regular booking. This is the case with the Crescents Community Centre. Unfortunately the other 4 locations were unable to host the groups fayres for one reason or another.

The next Fayres are, Saturday 16th March and Saturday 4th May at Priors Hall Community Centre, Gretton Road, Corby, between 10am to 2pm, Saturday 23rd March and Saturday 18th May at Crescents Community Centre, Kettering, between 10am to 2pm. Entrance is £1 per adult towards group funds and helps cover public liability insurance for stall holders who don't yet have their own.

It was one of the clients who expressed an enjoyment of making quizzes that gave the committee the idea of hosting quiz nights. These very social events also allow the committee time to enjoy time together and get to know their clients and other members of the community better. Tammy Grigg says "There is huge potential for many lasting friendships to be formed through this new side venture as well as raising some much needed funds for our groups"

Secretary Bel loved making an Easter Basket by weaving yarn around a paper cup

It costs £10 for a team of up to 5 people. 1st prize is 25% of takings, 2nd prize is 15% and 3rd prize is 10% with the remaining 50% going direct to group funds They also run a raffle alongside and are always looking for prizes to make this more attractive.

The next quiz nights are all from 7pm and are; Saturday 16th March at The Hazel Tree, Corby, Saturday 6th April at Telford Lodge, Kettering, Saturday 27th April at The Hazel Tree, Corby, Saturday 8th June at The Cannon, Wellingborough, Saturday 13th July at Telford Lodge, Kettering.

