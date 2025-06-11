Dinosaur World Live returns to Royal & Derngate for summer holiday fun

Dinosaur World Live - photo by Pamela Raith

Back by popular demand, Dinosaur World Live returns for a UK tour following its Olivier Award win for Best Family Show in 2024. The interactive children’s theatre show that brings dinosaurs to life on stage is visiting Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 July – just as the school holidays start.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her pre-historic pals to the theatre and would love you to meet them. Warning: some of these dinosaurs aren’t as docile as they seem!

Now an international smash hit, following five UK tours including two summer seasons at London’s Regent’s Park Open-Air Theatre (2018 and 2023) and Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre (2019); a major tour of the USA (2022) and Ireland (2023) and forthcoming tours of China and Australia, Dinosaur World Live has delighted critics and audiences alike, from all ages 3 and above.

The 2025 UK touring cast presents: Lizzie Burder (Miranda), Calum Donald-Bruce (Puppeteer/Puppet Technician), Jessica Innes (Puppet Captain/Deputy Puppet Technician), Georgia Wall (Puppeteer/Understudy Miranda), Josh Macrow (Puppeteer) and Ellena Begley (Puppeteer).

For anyone looking for fun things to do with the kids, Dinosaur World Live delivers an entertaining and educational live show that promises to delight the whole family. Dino-lovers are urged to book fast before tickets become extinct!

Dinosaur World Live takes to the Derngate stage at 2pm on Tuesday 22 July and at 10am and 2pm on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 July. The show runs for 50 minutes followed by a 15 minute meet and greet with the dinosaurs. Tickets – priced from £16.50* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/dinosaur-world-live.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.