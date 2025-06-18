Teresa Seaton has won multiple glittering awards for her dazzling effort in helping people in Burton Latimer and Kettering to lose weight.

Teresa has been running the Burton Latimer Slimming World group at the Burton Band Club since March 2022 and has now collected a Diamond Award from the company for inspiring dozens of people in the local community to start losing weight and improve their health.

The award is given to all Consultants in the UK and Ireland who welcome 60 members or more to their group each month for a year, and who inspire these members to keep coming month after month.

Teresa has now collected eight Gold Awards and a Diamond Award from the company in less than 3 years. She has also inspired others in the community to start losing weight and improve their health.

Proud moment being awarded a diamond consultant

She says: “In the UK more than 64% of adults are living with obesity or is classified as being overweight. As well as the emotional difficulties this causes obesity and is linked to many serious health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, strokes and several types of cancer. So I’m extremely proud to be supporting people in our community each week to lose weight by eating more healthily and adopting a more active lifestyle for the long term. Members in her three groups have lost an astonishing 1206 stone in 2024 and I know any new members will be equally successful too.

“The healthy influence of Slimming World stretches right across families, too, with 75 per cent of members reporting that they have influenced their family and friends to make healthier food choices.”

She adds: “Slimming World’s plan isn’t a diet, it’s too generous to be called a diet. It helps people make changes to the way they shop, cook and eat so they make healthier choices and lose weight without ever going hungry or feeling like they’re missing out. And each week in group we make sure everyone’s motivated for the week ahead – we share new recipes, advice and ideas for coping with challenges – and we have loads of fun along the way! I know from my own experience as a slimmer that it can be nerve-wracking to walk into a Slimming World group for the first time, I can assure people that there’s no judgment, just respect and care though.

Awards event in Birmingham

Losing 12stone myself with Slimming World has been absolutely life changing not only for me, but my family as well. Living life to the fullest, being able to travel abroad without asking for a seatbelt extension, no one staring at me and my kid's pride I see in their eyes, is all a mom can ask for.

“I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding role in the world – there’s no better feeling than helping someone to achieve their dream weight and feel great about themselves on the inside and out – so winning this award really is the icing (or the diamond) on the cake!”

If you’d like to shine like Diamond Consultant Teresa and her Slimming World members visit the her groups or to find out more visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk

** BURTON LATIMER – Thursdays at the Burton Band Club at 8am, 9.30am, 4pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm

** KETTERING – Saturdays at St Andrews Church at 7am, 8.30am & 10am

Call Teresa on 07447 918855 for more information.