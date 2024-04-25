Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun welcomes you to celebrate their 5th Birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junior parkrun is a free, weekly 2km run for 4-14 year olds. It provides an inclusive community event and offers a range of activities for everyone. Whether you prefer walking, jogging, running, volunteering, or simply spectating, there's something for you.

Remember, it's not just a run; it's a celebration! Participants will be treated to some delicious celebratory birthday cake at the finish line. They are invited to stay back and enjoy the skatepark and play equipment on site or join the core team for a drink in town afterwards.

Since its launch in April 2019, the Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun has been a testament to our community's spirit. Over 862 different children have taken part, and this wouldn't have been possible without the support of 454 volunteers who have come forward to be a part of this journey.

Event director Matthew Peleszok said: "As a community, we look forward to sharing the day with our parkrun family. Week in and week out, we see the participants smiling around the course as they are cheered on by our amazing volunteers.”

If you wish to join Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun, you can register for free via www.parkrun.org.uk/register