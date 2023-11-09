Dementia Digest: Establishing regional Memory Hubs (28 November)

Professor Jacqueline Parkes, and Associate Professor Dr Alison Ward – Co-Leads of University of Northampton’s Northamptonshire Dementia Research and Innovation Centre (NDRIC) – will share findings from an evaluation of the Northamptonshire Memory Hubs for this online talk.

The aim of the Hubs is to provide a structured programme for those living with dementia and their loved ones. Activities are based on cognitive stimulation therapy and work with the person’s abilities to engage the brain. There is an element of physical as well as wellbeing activity with some outside community input such as local art gallery, adult learning and local floristry sessions.