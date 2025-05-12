David Attenborough and Eurovision steal the spotlight at Vue Northampton this month

Ocean With David Attenborough Keith Scholey (C)Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios

Audiences are invited to travel the globe - both musically and visually - this May, as both David Attenborough and Eurovision head to the big screen at Vue Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriving at Vue this Thursday (8 May) to mark the national treasure’s birthday, Ocean with David Attenborough welcomes viewers to an incredible journey alongside the celebrated personality and filmmaker, as he reveals how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery.

From vibrant coral reefs to sweeping kelp forests and the vast open ocean, Britain's broadcasting icon takes viewers on an awe-inspiring journey beneath the waves - sharing uplifting stories from across the globe alongside urgent, never-before-seen challenges facing our seas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eurovision mania returns to Vue later this month as the Grand Final of the iconic song competition hits the big screen. Broadcasting live from Basel, Switzerland, fans are invited to join the ultimate musical celebration and be ‘united by music,’ experiencing every spectacular performance of the year’s biggest, boldest, and brightest music event. Don't miss Eurovision Grand Final Live 2025 at Vue on 17 May.

Simply Red

Other musical moments heading to the big screen this month include Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red, Live in Santiago, which celebrates the band’s four-decade career. This concert film, captured in 4K, provides an unparalleled opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to catch one of Britain’s most beloved bands up on the big screen on 15 May.

Theatre lovers won’t want to miss the National Theatre production of A Streetcar Named Desire, coming to Vue on 5 June. Starring Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), and Ben Foster (Lone Survivor), this gripping adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ classic was filmed during a sold-out run at the Young Vic Theatre. A truly unforgettable performance, now available on the big screen.

Scott Norgate, General Manager at Vue Leicester, said: “We’re excited to bring a diverse range of incredible moments to the big screen this May. From the year's biggest musical performances to breathtaking cinematography of our own planet, there’s no shortage of reasons to visit Vue this month.”

To find out more visit www.myvue.com/big-screen-events.