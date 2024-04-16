Daventry Wedding Show - This Sunday at iCon Innovation Centre

Are you getting married or know someone getting married? Be sure to visit the Daventry Wedding Show, this Sunday 21st April from 11am - 3pm at the iCon Innovation Centre in Daventry.
By Jackie GaloContributor
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With over 30 years experience of running wedding shows, we are excited to invite you along to the Daventry Wedding Show and hope that you can join us.

There are around 40 exhibitors to see at this show, all local to this area with great reputations. The wedding show runs from 11am – 3pm and admission is free!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daventry Wedding ShowIcon Innovation Centre, Daventry, NN11 0QBSunday 21st April11am - 3pm

FREE ENTRYFREE PARKING

Register for your free tickets today, everyone is welcome.

REGISTER FOR YOUR FREE TICKETS BY CLICKING HERE

Related topics:Daventry