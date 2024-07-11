Danny Robins creator of Uncanny returns to Royal & Derngate with live show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uncanny: I Know What I Saw comes back to Northampton following its record-breaking sell-out success last year.

Danny Robins, writer of 2:22 – A Ghost Story and creator of hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, returns to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Monday 22 July with the smash hit, sell-out stage show, Uncanny: I Know What I Saw.

Back by unprecedented popular demand, the UK’s most popular live paranormal tour ever closes its current tour in Northampton, having been seen by over 51,000 people across UK and Ireland.

In 2023, Danny asked the questions – do ghosts exists? And if not, why do people see them? 25,000 people joined him in theatres across the country in a bid to try and find answers, turning the show into the biggest live investigation into the paranormal ever.

Danny Robins - Uncanny: I Know What I Saw

The stage show is written and performed by Danny Robins, creator of the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 podcasts and global hits, Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, the BBC TV series Uncanny and the award-winning West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

As he embarked on this final leg of the tour Danny Robins said: “Taking Uncanny on the road in 2023 and meeting thousands of Uncanny fans, was thrilling to me. So thrilling in fact, that we are hitting the road again to visit some of towns and cities we didn’t reach in the Autumn and return to some places that sold out a bit too quickly first time around! Whether you are a Team Sceptic or Team Believer, if you love ghost stories and want to try and make sense of these strange mysteries, we can promise you a fun, thought-provoking, scare-filled night out as we bring some intriguing cases, never featured on TV or the podcast to life. And if you saw the show in 2023, we can promise you some brand new evidence and new witnesses this time around!”

Founder of Tilted and the show’s director Sam Hodges said: “With live podcast shows on the rise, what makes Tilted’s approach unique is creating shows that are inherently theatrical, playful and interactive, and, with the help of a brilliant design team, the extraordinary stories that Uncanny features offer a unique opportunity to do just that.”

Uncanny: I Know What I Saw is a truly remarkable experience unlike any other stage show. It features chilling, real-life contemporary stories of supernatural encounters experienced by ordinary people in ordinary places, brought to life on stage with thrilling theatrical invention and using exquisite sound, projection and video design.

Well-known resident experts from Team Believer and Team Sceptic, parapsychologists Evelyn Hollow, Deborah Hyde, Ciaran O’Keeffe and Chris French return to analyse and debate these strange, inexplicable, chilling events with Danny, with opportunities for audience members to interact and join the debate as well as sharing their own ghostly experiences.

Directed by Sam Hodges (Brown Girls Do It Too (Soho/UK tour) for Tilted, The Shadow Factory, Nuffield Southampton Theatres), Uncanny: I Know What I Saw is designed by internationally acclaimed Linbury prize winner Zoë Hurwitz with lighting designed by Elliot Griggs, sound design by Alex Braithwaite, video projection by Zakk Hein and illusions by Sam Lupton.

Presented by Tilted in association with Watford Palace Theatre, Uncanny: I Know What I Saw takes to the Derngate stage on Monday 22 July at 7.30pm. Tickets – priced from £22* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk. The recommended age limit is 10+ but parental discretion advised, and the running time is 120 minutes plus interval.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons.