Dachshund walk coming to East Carlton

Do you own a Dachshund or are you a lover of the German breed?

Then come along to this walk to meet all the small legged, long bodied companions.

It is free parking on site and there is a cafe available for food and refreshments.

The Dachshund walk is being held at East Carlton Park

Those taking part will meet on the benches outside the cafe at 1pm where all the sausages and owners can have a socialise before starting the walk around the park.

This is a public area and other dogs will be around so on lead walking is suggested but off lead is fine too.

It will be the beginning of October and it may be muddy so suitable footwear and doggy jackets are advised.

There is a dog water bowl situated at the front of the cafe and a small stream that runs down a part of the park but you may want to bring your own water along too.

The walk should last no longer than two hours, which involves plenty of time for play.

If you do own a dachshund as well as another breed they are welcome to come along as long as they are socially okay with other dachshunds (as we all know they are not the quietest breed).

This is a free event.