Creative group to host wellbeing & Craft fayre

Discover Craft, the community group who deliver creative experiences to nurture the soul are hosting a wellbeing and craft fayre for everyone interested in craft and looking after their wellbeing.

Discover Craft host creative experiences to nurture the soul in Corby, Kettering, Desborough and Wellingborough. Ahead of their first year celebrations of becoming a constituted community group in January, they are hosting their first Wellbeing and Craft Fayre.

You can go along and do a little Christmas shopping in a calm, relaxed, friendly atmosphere. The group has kept a limit on the number of stalls, purposely, to endeavour to ensure the event is not overwhelming for people.

There will be a showcase of what the group offers on a weekly basis in the community as well as demonstrations and talks from some of their trusted partners. They have a client who has recently set up a yoga business which is focussed on helping clients gain back control of their life. We will have various other speakers at times during the day and a chance to engage with other wellbeing practitioners.

Discover Craft look forward to welcoming you to their event.

There will be stalls selling cards and gifts for Christmas and groups for people to discover what is on offer in their community with a focus on wellbeing and looking after yourself. You will get the chance to see what Discover Craft offer and have a go at a craft at their creative station. They will also be hosting their ever popular craft tombolla. There will be hot lunches on offer as well as tea, coffee, hot chocolate and homemade cake, all at affordable prices.

So come along, meet the team and see why YOU need to DISCOVER CRAFT!