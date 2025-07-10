Creating Tomorrow students host community charity day at The Chester House Estate

Students from the Creating Tomorrow Partnership have organised a special Charity Day at The Chester House Estate on Wednesday 16th July 2025, from 11am to 2pm, to raise money for The Lewis Foundation, a charity which provides more than 2,000 free gift packs each month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is part of an inspiring new collaboration between The Lewis Foundation and the multi-academy trust, which supports children and young adults with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

The event promises a fun-filled few hours for the whole community, with a variety of activities including a raffle, bric-a-brac stalls, entertainment and more, all planned and delivered by the students. A number of additional events are also taking place across other Creating Tomorrow sites, including Isebrook School and Daventry Hill School. More information on these can be found on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Morris from the Creating Tomorrow Partnership said: "We believe in empowering our young people to make a real difference in their communities. Seeing our students plan this charity day, develop new skills and give back to such an important cause is exactly what we’re all about. We’re so proud of their creativity, teamwork and commitment, and we hope as many people as possible will come along to support them and The Lewis Foundation."

Lorraine Lewis with staff and students from the Creating Tomorrow Partnership.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, added: "We’re incredibly grateful to the students at Creating Tomorrow for organising this fantastic event. It’s been truly inspiring to see the effort and passion the students have put into every detail, from coming up with ideas to actually making them a reality. This partnership shows that everyone, no matter their age or circumstances, can play a part in supporting the communities in which we all live and work. We can’t wait to see everyone at The Chester House Estate to help raise vital funds together."

Jack Pishhorn, head of service for culture, tourism and heritage at North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re delighted to be able to host such a wonderful community event here at The Chester House Estate. Supporting young people to grow in confidence while raising money for such an important cause is exactly the kind of community spirit we love to see here. We hope everyone will come down, enjoy the activities and help make a real difference.”

To find out more about The Lewis Foundation and its vital work, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.