Creating opportunities for care experienced young people in Northamptonshire

Could you support Care Experienced Young People?

Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT) is set to host its second business networking event on 1st April. The NCT leaving care service is offering local businesses and organisations the chance to learn how they can support care experienced young people as they transition into adulthood. This event will not only raise awareness of the incredible things that care experienced young people achieve but also provide a valuable opportunity to network with fellow professionals from across Northamptonshire.

The Business Networking Event will take place at Corby Cube in Northamptonshire and is open to all businesses and organisations in the county no matter the size or industry. The event will give an opportunity to understand how care experienced young people can benefit from the support and opportunities that are given to them from the community but also the benefits they will bring to organisations and businesses.

Businesses and organisations interested in attending are encouraged to register now at https://forms.office.com/e/0d0gxX9T3P

Colin Foster, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust said;

“The support of local businesses and organisations is critical to a creating a successful pathway for care experienced young people as they transition into adulthood. Many young people have faced challenges that their peers have never had to face, their resilience is extraordinary, and providing them with opportunities to learn, get valuable experience and form connections is invaluable to their future.”

Angela Marsh, Service manager, NCT Leaving Care Service, explained;

“The journey from care to adulthood is often daunting and filled with uncertainty. As a community, we have a responsibility to ensure that these young people receive the support they need during this critical period of their lives. This event will bring together the support NCT and businesses can provide to make a real difference to young people across Northamptonshire.”

Taking place at the Corby Cube in Corby, the event will look to bring together organisations from a wide range of sectors. Attendees will have the chance to make new connections, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships that can help support care experienced young adults while also benefiting their own organisations.

Cllr Scott Edwards, lead member for Children, Families, Education and Skills in North Northamptonshire, commented: “By joining forces, local organisations and businesses can have a profound impact on the lives of young people leaving care. Together we can create an exciting range of opportunities and support to enable them to achieve their aspirations.”

Cllr Fiona Baker, lead member for Children, Families and Education in West Northamptonshire, said: “Supporting care experienced young people as they transition to adulthood is not just a social responsibility; it’s an investment in the future of our community. By providing opportunities and guidance, businesses can help unlock the potential of these young adults, giving them the opportunities to thrive”

For further information about the event or to find out how your business can help support care experienced young people, please contact [email protected]