Cransley Hospice Trust's in memory Tree of Lights service to remember loved ones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louise Gurney, Fundraising and Events Development Manager at Cransley Hospice Trust commented: “We welcome the opportunity to bring our community together, to reflect and remember those who are no longer with us, whether their families have received care from Cransley Hospice or not. We welcome all faiths from our community and hope as many people as possible will join us to share this special occasion”.

The specialist clinical teams at Cransley Hospice provide outstanding compassionate care to local people and their families each year which is only possible thanks to the on-going support and generosity of local people. With this in mind, the charity are inviting people to leave a dedication for a loved one, while making a donation in their memory so that more people in our community can receive the specialist end of life care that they need, when and where they need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the Cransley Hospice Trust Tree of Lights hopes to shine a light on what hospice care is and what it means to the families whose loved ones have received the specialist care and support. It is essential to recognise the importance of these services being available to everyone in the community, when they need them the most - not just for the specialist medical support provided, but also the holistic care and compassion for patients and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local community coming together to remember loved ones at Cransley Hospice Trust Tree of Lights

Ben North explains: “The care that you get in Cransley Hospice is just amazing, it meant that we could go in and enjoy the time with Mum and be her kids and not her carers”.