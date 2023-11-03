Cransley Hospice Trust's in memory Tree of Lights service to remember loved ones
Louise Gurney, Fundraising and Events Development Manager at Cransley Hospice Trust commented: “We welcome the opportunity to bring our community together, to reflect and remember those who are no longer with us, whether their families have received care from Cransley Hospice or not. We welcome all faiths from our community and hope as many people as possible will join us to share this special occasion”.
The specialist clinical teams at Cransley Hospice provide outstanding compassionate care to local people and their families each year which is only possible thanks to the on-going support and generosity of local people. With this in mind, the charity are inviting people to leave a dedication for a loved one, while making a donation in their memory so that more people in our community can receive the specialist end of life care that they need, when and where they need it.
This year, the Cransley Hospice Trust Tree of Lights hopes to shine a light on what hospice care is and what it means to the families whose loved ones have received the specialist care and support. It is essential to recognise the importance of these services being available to everyone in the community, when they need them the most - not just for the specialist medical support provided, but also the holistic care and compassion for patients and their families.
Ben North explains: “The care that you get in Cransley Hospice is just amazing, it meant that we could go in and enjoy the time with Mum and be her kids and not her carers”.
Anyone wishing to leave a dedication or share a special memory to light up the Cransley Hospice Trust Tree of Lights can visit the dedication page. Anyone leaving a donation over £35 will receive a hand crafted ceramic heart to put on their own tree, in memory of their loved one. www.cransleyhospice.dedicationpage.org/treeoflights.