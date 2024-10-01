Cransley Hospice Trust celebrate Hospice Care Week with photographic exhibition
The selection of black and white portraits powerfully displays an intensity and range of human emotion expertly caught on camera by internationally acclaimed, local photographer Nick Freeman.
Rachel Herrick, Director of Income Generation and Communications said “We are delighted to be able to bring this exhibition to the public during hospice care week. With people at the heart of the charity; the volunteers, staff, supporters, patients, families, healthcare professionals and partners we wanted to showcase our wonderful community by reflecting on some of the human emotions that they experience, kindness, warmth, and joy but also the sadness and the worry.”
The face of the exhibition,Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Debbie Quinn recently published a book “The Pandemic and Me” which is available to purchase from Amazon and from which a portion of the profits will go to Cransley Hospice Trust and Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity to support end of life care in our community.
The local hospice charity celebrated the 25th anniversary of the hospice opening last year. Funds raised by the charity support services at the hospice inpatient unit in Kettering, the hospice at home service, the wellbeing service based in Northampton as well as bereavement services, education and training and the digital information service for patients, families, carers and professionals. In 2023 the hospice at home team cared for 5605 patients in their own homes.
Cransley Hospice Trust wants to encourage as many people as possible to visit and enjoy the free exhibition and become more aware of the importance of modern hospice care for our community.
It currently costs around £755 to look after a patient in the unit for a day. Cransley Hospice Trust raise funds to enable a better end of life experience so that more people in North Northamptonshire can receive the care they need, when and where they need it.
