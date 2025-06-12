Cransley Hospice Community Choir celebrates 10 years of singing together

A local community choir, which exists solely to raise funds for the Cransley Hospice recently celebrated its’ 10th anniversary.

A party, featuring speeches and fun awards such as the deepest voice and the cheeky chappy, ended with much raucous singing along with the music. Not at all choir like, but a great evening was had by one and all.

In the run up to this party the choir were asked why they chose this particular choir to join. Overall, the response was about happiness, the relaxed nature of rehearsals, the companionship and the escape from day to day cares or worries. Being part of this choir is all of these things, wrapped up in the knowledge that every performance provides much needed funds to support the work of the hospice.

Cransley Hospice Community Choir’s 10th anniversary summer concert “Let the Music Shine” takes place on Friday 11th July 2025 at the Salvation Army Citadel, Rockingham Road, Kettering. Doors will open at 7pm with the concert commencing at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £7 including refreshments during the intermission and can be purchased from the Cransley Hospice Fundraising office on 03000 274040 or the Cransley Hospice Shop, Dalkieth Place, Kettering on 01536 414343.

Cransley Hospital Community Choir in concert.

As well as new songs, many old favourites will be revisited in what is hoped will be a memorable evening, for all the right reasons! Every penny raised goes directly to the hospice. Why not come along and make this evening a success, while supporting a very worthwhile cause.