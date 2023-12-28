Couples invited to see the 'true magic' of Chester House Estate as it reveals details of its 2024 wedding fair

Couples who got engaged over Christmas should save the date for this!

A 2024 wedding show will take place at Northamptonshire’s Chester House Estate – with visitors invited to book in, pop along, talk to the team, explore the estate, meet with suppliers and chat about all things romance.

Chester House Estate’s Wedding Show is set to take place on Sunday, January 28 2024, from 10am to 2pm.

There will be bubbly and canapes on arrival and an opportunity for couples, their friends and families to chat to a host of local companies – including florists, videographers and those focused on photographers, DJs, wedding stylists, bridal gowns and favours.

Threshing Barn at Chester House Estate

The estate’s stunning 17th century Threshing Barn will be dressed for a wedding ceremony and reception/celebration party and all visitors will receive a complimentary gift bag.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “No two weddings are the same here, which is something the team really pride themselves on.

“Join the team on 28 January and discover the true magic of Chester House Estate.

"Our talented wedding and events team is here to help you at every step.

"We have several stunning spaces to choose from, including our historic Threshing Barn, courtyard and marquee.

"We can even cater for waterside weddings, with access to canoes, kayaks and narrowboats.

"We also have all kinds of catering options too, everything from three course menus to courtyard barbeques.”

The 2024 Chester House Estate Wedding Show, which is free to enter, provides couples with a unique opportunity to explore their options and perhaps even reserve a date for their special day.

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “The team work hard to make couple’s wedding day as special as possible.

"Plus, as well as seeing happy couples married in a stunning setting, every wedding here contributes to the estate’s future sustainably – ensuring we are here to support future generations.”

Chester House Estate also has on-site accommodation for bridal parties, and can cater for wedding parties of all sizes, small and large.

Reserve your free space at the 2024 wedding show here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/null/t-ojqgxq