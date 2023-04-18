News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
28 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
3 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
4 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
5 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Coronation quiz night, barn dance and village fete coming up in Newton Bromswold

There’s lots of fun events planned for the village in the coming months

By Helen LinesContributor
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

A series of fun events are lined up for the coming months in Newton Bromswold.

A Coronation quiz night is being held on Saturday, May 6 at 7.30pm in The Swan, Newton Bromswold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry is £10 for a team of four with proceeds from the event going to the Friends of Newton Church.

Newton BromswoldNewton Bromswold
Newton Bromswold
Most Popular

Newton Bromswold Village Fete is taking place on July 1 starting at 2pm.

Rushden Mission Band will be playing and there will be the usual variety of stalls and games as well as afternoon teas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A summer barn dance is also taking place in the village on Saturday, July 8 starting at 7pm.

Kelly’s Eye will be providing the music.

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £5 for children, and are available by calling 07703 476689 or emailing [email protected]

Related topics:CoronationTickets