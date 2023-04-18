Coronation quiz night, barn dance and village fete coming up in Newton Bromswold
There’s lots of fun events planned for the village in the coming months
A series of fun events are lined up for the coming months in Newton Bromswold.
A Coronation quiz night is being held on Saturday, May 6 at 7.30pm in The Swan, Newton Bromswold.
Entry is £10 for a team of four with proceeds from the event going to the Friends of Newton Church.
Newton Bromswold Village Fete is taking place on July 1 starting at 2pm.
Rushden Mission Band will be playing and there will be the usual variety of stalls and games as well as afternoon teas.
A summer barn dance is also taking place in the village on Saturday, July 8 starting at 7pm.
Kelly’s Eye will be providing the music.
Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £5 for children, and are available by calling 07703 476689 or emailing [email protected]