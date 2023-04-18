Coronation quiz night, barn dance and village fete coming up in Newton Bromswold

A series of fun events are lined up for the coming months in Newton Bromswold.

A Coronation quiz night is being held on Saturday, May 6 at 7.30pm in The Swan, Newton Bromswold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is £10 for a team of four with proceeds from the event going to the Friends of Newton Church.

Newton Bromswold

Newton Bromswold Village Fete is taking place on July 1 starting at 2pm.

Rushden Mission Band will be playing and there will be the usual variety of stalls and games as well as afternoon teas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A summer barn dance is also taking place in the village on Saturday, July 8 starting at 7pm.

Kelly’s Eye will be providing the music.