Corby's generations come together to celebrate the town's heritage and history

On Saturday 15th March, 12:45pm, at The Ennerdale Centre in Corby, Corby residents of all ages will come together to perform songs, music and shadow puppetry inspired by the heritage and history of their town from Roman times, via the heydays of the steel industry and its demise in the C20th, right through to the present.

Performers will include local children who have been working with artist, Kate Stilitz, over the past six months along with the Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir led by music director, Gareth Fuller.

"Generations" is a 12-month project empowering people of all ages in Corby to explore the town's long and rich heritage and history. The project is run by Corby-based arts organisation, Deep Roots Tall Trees, in partnership with Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust.

"Generations" is funded by The Heritage Fund and made possible through the generous support of National Lottery Players.