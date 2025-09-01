Corby unites for town-wide Harvest Festival to fight food poverty

Corby will be coming together this autumn for a brand-new community event — the “Corby Harvest Cares” Harvest Festival — aimed at tackling food poverty and celebrating the spirit of giving.

The event will take place on Sunday, 12th October 2025, from 12noon to 3pm at the Corby Irish Centre.

Residents from across the town are invited to bring along non-perishable food and toiletries as donations. All items will be collected in one central location, sorted by volunteers, and delivered directly to Corby Food Bank to support local families in need.

Alongside the food collection, the festival will host stalls from community services, mental health organisations, and local faith groups, showcasing support available in Corby. A Community Kitchen will also be serving free food on the day.

Cllr Ceilidh Devine, who is leading the initiative, explained:

“This is about more than food donations — it’s about unity, compassion, and action. By bringing the whole town together, we can support those who are struggling and make Corby proud.”

The event is being organised in partnership with Corby Town Council, local faiths, and community organisations. It is also supported by Lee Barron MP, who has spoken publicly about his commitment to ending food poverty in Corby.

Event Details

Venue: Corby Irish Centre

Date: Sunday 12th October 2025

Time: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Donations: Non-perishable food and toiletries for Corby Food Bank

For further information or to get involved, please contact: Cllr Ceilidh Devine - Corby Town Council