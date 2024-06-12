Corby theatre group to perform at The Royal Shakespeare Company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby theatre troupe Pegasus Performing Arts is heading to the Holloway Garden Theatre at the Royal Shakespeare Company , Stratford Upon Avon this summer!

Pegasus Performing Arts is a local theatre group run by local theatre practitioner and producer, Kerrie Walters. The group meets for weekly rehearsals and is attended by local children who home-educate,

Not This Tide! is an original play co-written by the young people, and centres around the First World War. The story follows Jack, a 17-year-old boy who gets enlisted in the army and it examines the impact upon his family and loved ones. The group have worked hard to build the show from scratch, making decisions on music, props and costumes to bring the story to life.

A selection from rehearsal

Miss Walters said “It was really important to me that the young people had a voice in every aspect of this project. I presented them with a piece of World War One poetry and some songs from the period and we developed the story from there through various workshops and activities. I am really proud of what we have produced. Corby has a rich and vibrant theatrical community and we are delighted to be a part of that.

Devising theatre and producing new writing is a huge undertaking at any age, but this group ranges from 8-14 and they have pulled together an impressive and convoluted story. What is great is that the show doesn’t try to age them. They are children and whilst the subject matter of World War I is quite heavy, they have managed to bring it to life in a way that reflects them. I can’t wait to see their hard work pay off on the big stage this summer. I would also like to thank the Parents and Chaperones for their support in this project and The Core at Corby Cube for extending their support to us as we prepare for the big show”.

Not This Tide! Will be playing as part of the RSC Open Stages Project on Sunday 4th August in the Holloway Garden Theatre at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford Upon Avon.