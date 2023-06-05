News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Corby set to host indie rock event

Organisers say it promises to be an absolute treat for music enthusiasts and fans
By Kyle MurrieContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Motion - Niall Gleeson, Edward Harris-Lister, Daniel Strickland, Kyle Murrie and Nicholas HarrisonMotion - Niall Gleeson, Edward Harris-Lister, Daniel Strickland, Kyle Murrie and Nicholas Harrison
Motion - Niall Gleeson, Edward Harris-Lister, Daniel Strickland, Kyle Murrie and Nicholas Harrison

Corby’s Grampian club will play host to an exhilarating indie rock music event on Friday, June 9.

The night will feature live performances from a line-up filled with local talented musicians and bands and organisers say it promises to be an ‘absolute treat’ for music enthusiasts and fans alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the acts are headliners Motion, The Scenesters and the acoustic duo Stuart Fowell and Jason Claridge. These artists have been making waves in the indie rock scene with their unique sound and energetic performances.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door for £6 or at a discounted rate of £4 via Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Northampton/Corby-Grampian-Club/Motion/36309085/.

Most Popular

Doors open at 7pm and the music will kick off at 7.30pm.