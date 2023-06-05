Corby set to host indie rock event

Motion - Niall Gleeson, Edward Harris-Lister, Daniel Strickland, Kyle Murrie and Nicholas Harrison

Corby’s Grampian club will play host to an exhilarating indie rock music event on Friday, June 9.

The night will feature live performances from a line-up filled with local talented musicians and bands and organisers say it promises to be an ‘absolute treat’ for music enthusiasts and fans alike.

Among the acts are headliners Motion, The Scenesters and the acoustic duo Stuart Fowell and Jason Claridge. These artists have been making waves in the indie rock scene with their unique sound and energetic performances.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door for £6 or at a discounted rate of £4 via Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Northampton/Corby-Grampian-Club/Motion/36309085/.