Corby Heritage Celebration – Join the Party! May 24th The Friends of Coronation Park invite you to a special Corby Heritage Celebration – a day dedicated to the rich history and heritage of our town!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Heritage Celebration – Join the Party!

The Friends of Coronation Park invite you to a special Corby Heritage Celebration – a day dedicated to the rich history and heritage of our town!

Corby Heritage Celebration is made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, we are able to put together a day of celebration where Corby residents and others can discover some of their heritage.

Corby Heritage Celebration

Date: 24/05/2024

Location: Coronation Park, Corby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a fantastic lineup of live entertainment, including singers, bands, and a stalls marketplace filled with local vendors. kids entertainment

Indulge in delicious street food and grab a drink from the Flyby Bars pop-up bar.

Flybybars

Discover fascinating talks and displays about Corby’s past, and help us bring the community together to celebrate our town’s unique story.

Get Involved! We’re looking for storytellers, history groups, and community organisations who’d love to be part of this special event. If you have a story to share or want to get involved, reach out to us!

Mark your calendars and join us for a day of heritage, history, and community spirit!