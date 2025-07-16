Corby Book Hunt this Summer

Summer Reading Challenge

Join in with a free book hunt this Summer across Corby and the surrounding villages. 'Look For A Book' has been organised by Albella Tales this Summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is aimed from Birth-Primary aged children. Encouraging families to get outside, follow clues given on social media and then take a book home to enjoy.

The person who finds the book is then encouraged to re-hide it. The books have kindly been sponsored by various local businesses including Scran, Whistle Tot Lane, Vix Pix Photography, Sensory Super Tots, Emma DB Photography, Mooch Munchies, Little Robos Clothing and Daisy Doo's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a great activity to make reading fun and can involve the whole family. You can join the Facebook group to follow the clues. If you are a local business, there is still time to sponsor a book.

Look For Book

Albella Tales is also running a Free Summer Reading Challenge. This is when children read as much as they can through the summer & raise money from friends & family. All of the money they raise will be used for them to spend on books of their choice. Plus Albella Tales will be donating 10% to Be More Fab charity.

You can find out more on the social pages on Instagram and Facebook @ albellatales or email [email protected]