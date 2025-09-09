Confidence-building workshops coming to Rushden: Empower You at Scribble Studio

Empower You Workshops starting January 2026

Rushden residents looking to boost their confidence and communication skills will soon have the chance to take part in an exciting new 6-week workshop series at Scribble Studio, hosted by Standing in the Wings.

The Empower You – Confidence Skills Workshops are designed for anyone aged 16 and over who wants to unlock their potential, whether for public speaking, performing, or personal development. The course offers a supportive environment where participants can explore their voice, presence, and storytelling ability while building self-assurance that extends far beyond the workshop space.

Course Highlights:

Introduction and Building Trust Week 2: Voice, Body and Character

Storytelling and Improvisation Week 4: Public Speaking and Presence

Ensemble and Collaboration Week 6: Showcase and Reflection

Led by expert coaches from Standing in the Wings, each session is packed with practical exercises and creative techniques to help participants grow in confidence and express themselves more effectively. The series concludes with a supportive showcase, giving attendees the chance to put their new skills into action.

“No prior experience is needed,” said Kathryn Johnson, Founder and Drama Coach of Standing In The Wings, “just a willingness to take part and discover what you’re truly capable of.”

The 6-week course costs £80 per student and begins 12th January 2026, 7.30pm at Scribble Studio, Rushden. Spaces are limited, so early booking is encouraged.

To book, contact [email protected] or visit our website: www.standinginthewings.co.uk

About Standing in the Wings

Standing in the Wings is dedicated to helping people unlock their creative and personal potential through accessible, engaging workshops. From performance skills to confidence building, their programmes inspire growth, collaboration, and self-expression.