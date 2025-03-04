Community invited to join hedgerow and tree planting events in Wootton and Sudborough

Local residents, schools, and community groups are invited to take part in a series of tree and hedgerow planting events this week as part of ongoing efforts to boost biodiversity and improve natural flood management in two Northamptonshire catchments.

The RAIN Project is hosting three planting sessions and welcomes volunteers of all ages to come along and get involved:

Wooldale Road Open Space, Wootton

When: Wednesday 5th & Thursday 6th MarchTime: 9am – 1pmWhere: https://what3words.com/nowadays.slicer.plotter

Tree planting in action in Northants

Brookfield Bungalow, Sudborough

When: Friday 7th MarchTime: From 10amWhere: https://what3words.com/blunders.hamper.doubt

Why plant hedgerows?

​Hedgerows and trees play a vital role in flood resilience by slowing down surface water runoff, preventing soil erosion, and improving water absorption.

Hedgerows are not only good for reducing surface water, but support local wildlife.

They also provide essential habitats for birds, insects, and small mammals while enhancing green spaces for the whole community.

Sarah Parr, project manager of RAIN said: "Whether you're part of a gardening club, eco group, local school, or just keen to spend time outdoors, your help would be greatly appreciated. Simply turn up on the day – no experience needed, just bring your wellies and enthusiasm!"

Semi-mature Elms are being planted, which have been chosen to help with surface water drainage in the local area, in addition to various smaller hedgerows including Hazel and Beech.

For more information about the RAIN Project visit www.rainnorthants.co.uk.

The RAIN Project is funded by Defra as part of the £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes, which is managed by the Environment Agency. The programmes will drive innovation in flood and coastal resilience and adaptation to a changing climate.