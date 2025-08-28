Community fun day to raise funds for Cransley Hospice

The community is coming together on Sunday, September 14, for a fantastic day of fun, food, and festivities in support of Cransley Hospice, with an action-packed event guaranteed to offer something for everyone.

The event will feature an exciting variety of local businesses, from food vendors and artisan stalls to family entertainment and dog-friendly activities.

Visitors can enjoy mouth-watering dishes from Tamashi Asian Soul Food, The Courtyard Creperie, MKT Pizza’s, The Exhausted Parrot, Coxs Cakes & Bakes, and Market Harborough Honey Co., while browsing unique crafts and gifts from more than 25 local traders including Ralphie's Treats, a local natural dog treat business.

The day will also host a Pedigree Dog Show, Novelty Dog Show, Dog Scurry, Free Puppy Class, and fun “Have a Go” competitions – making it a must-visit for dog lovers. Families will also be able to enjoy all-day bouncing with special wristbands, offering unlimited play for children. The dog activies are brought to you by two local dog trainers Strutt Your Mutt & Cornstraw K9 Dog Training.

With community groups including St John Ambulance taking part, and plenty of stalls, activities, and entertainment on offer, the event promises a memorable day out – all in aid of raising vital funds for Cransley Hospice, which provides compassionate end-of-life care to local people and their families.

“We’re thrilled to bring so many amazing local businesses and community groups together in support of Cransley Hospice. There’s truly something for everyone – from dogs and kids to foodies and shoppers – and it’s all for such an important cause,” said the organisers.

Event details:

  • Date: Sunday, September 14
  • Time: 10am to 4pm
  • Location: East Carlton Country Park
  • Tickets/entry: Free entry and parking - Young Farmers charity are helping with parking and would be very great full for a donation for helping
  • More Information: fb.me/e/bzZW3tNCr

About Cransley Hospice

Cransley Hospice provides specialist end-of-life care to patients with life-limiting illnesses, offering support and compassion to them and their families across North Northamptonshire.

