Community Choir bring Handel's Messiah to Kettering

By Trevor Howes
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 11:40 BST
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your newsUse the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news
A Community Choir of more than 60 voices will perform Handel’s oratorio Messiah at Kettering Salvation Army.

A Community Choir of more than 60 voices is now only a week away from performing Handel’s Messiah.

This world-famous oratorio is being presented on Easter Saturday 19th April at 7pm in the Kettering Salvation Army hall, Rockingham Road, NN16 8JU.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The choir includes songsters from Salvation Army centres in Kettering, Wellingborough, Northampton, Peterborough and Cambridge, along with representatives from 16 choirs and singing groups around Northamptonshire.

They have been rehearsing together for the past 10 weeks under musical director Richard Phillips, a notable composer in The Salvation Army and former Bandmaster of the Kettering Citadel Band.

He will conduct the choir and an orchestra of 14 players on the night.

Tickets for this outstanding event are £10 and can be applied for at kettering.salvationarmy.org.uk

Admission is free for young people aged 16 and under, but they must have an entry ticket.

For fuller details, email: [email protected]

Related topics:HandelKetteringTicketsNorthampton
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice