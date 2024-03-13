Comedy, silent disco and family fun – Delapré NN Fest unveiled
Amanda Nicols-Polinska, Operations Director at Delapré Abbey said: “Our 2024 programme is full of exciting new events for everyone to enjoy. We are thrilled to be launching our summer activities with NN Fest and supporting local.”
Delapré NN Fest, in partnership with MOSounds, will be hosted on the South Lawn of Delapré Abbey – celebrating all things local.
Matthew Owen, Director of MOSounds, said: “I’m passionate about all things Northamptonshire and celebrating what we have to offer. Delapré NN Fest brings together all the amazing things about our county and has something for the whole family. It’s exciting to be working in partnership with Boombastic, The Comedy Crate and Delapré Abbey.”
Friday, May 17th: Comedy night, run by Comedy Crate. Doors will open from 7pm, with tickets priced £24. The night will be compered by one of the country’s finest MC’s Paul Revil. There will be a trio of comedians then taking to the stage: Gary Delaney, star of Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week, TV host Zoe Lyons and Nathan Coton, a TV and radio favourite. Book HERE.
Saturday, May 18th: A day of entertainment, great food and family fun. 12noon-8pm, £10 per adult. Children’s activities will include a bouncy castle, face painting and rides. Book HERE.
Sunday, May 19th: There will be two opportunities to enjoy this Family Silent Disco run by Boombastic. The first session will take place from 11am to 1.30pm and the second is from 2.30pm to 5pm. Tickets start at £7.50. Disco dancers can choose from three channels:
· Kids Party/Singalong
· Retro Hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s
· Recent chart hits
Put on your headphones and dance away with your family and friends. Book HERE.
All proceeds from the Family Silent Disco ticket sales go to The Good Times Project, a social enterprise committed to promoting positive mental health and social inclusion through the power of silent disco. Every ticket sold will contribute directly to running sessions for individuals within the SEND communities and Dementia/Residential Care Centres.
John Donaghue, Director and Founder of Boombastic Events, which is delivering Sunday’s silent disco, said: “We’re extremely excited to put on our largest ever Family Silent Disco outdoors at Delapré. It will be fun and inclusive for all. It’s a great way for us to have fun with the community and raise money for a brilliant cause.”